Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Innospec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Innospec has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. Innospec has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Innospec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Innospec by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Innospec by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Innospec by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

