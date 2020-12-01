Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IOSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

IOSP stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Innospec by 56.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Innospec by 38.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Innospec by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 18.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

