Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IOSP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $82.29 on Friday. Innospec has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Innospec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

