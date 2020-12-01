Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Sold by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC decreased its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Inphi makes up 5.2% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.12% of Inphi worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Inphi by 167.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inphi by 7.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $1,141,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,940.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,388 shares of company stock worth $70,686,851. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $157.10.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPHI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.21.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

