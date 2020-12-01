Insolar (XNS) Trading 182.9% Higher Over Last Week

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 133.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. Insolar has a market capitalization of $788,255.88 and approximately $398,440.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insolar has traded 182.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

