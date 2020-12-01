Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,910 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $226,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,912 shares of company stock worth $4,631,731 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.