Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Critical Comparison

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Switch alerts:

This table compares Switch and Internap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 2.03% 2.72% 0.96% Internap N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Switch has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internap has a beta of 4.04, meaning that its stock price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Switch and Internap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 1 7 1 3.00 Internap 0 0 0 0 N/A

Switch presently has a consensus price target of $20.94, suggesting a potential upside of 32.60%. Given Switch’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Internap.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Switch and Internap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $462.31 million 8.22 $8.92 million $0.15 105.27 Internap $291.51 million 0.01 -$138.25 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Internap.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Internap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Switch beats Internap on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Internap Company Profile

InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably.

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.