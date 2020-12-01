Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Intuit by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intuit by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $5,369,798.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.28.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $352.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.73. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $377.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

