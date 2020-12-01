Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Intuitive Surgical worth $371,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,050 shares of company stock worth $6,536,846 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

ISRG opened at $726.05 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $792.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $729.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

