Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,952 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Intuitive Surgical worth $409,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,699,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,846 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $726.05 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $792.54. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $729.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

