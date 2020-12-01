Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $732.36 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $792.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.