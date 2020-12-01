Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $141.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.06. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $141.68.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.