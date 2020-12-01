Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,156 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 5.9% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 2.78% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $58,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.

