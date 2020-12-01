Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $149.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $152.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

