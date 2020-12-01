Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.