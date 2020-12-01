Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.51% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,370 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000.

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42.

