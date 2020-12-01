Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) Shares Gap Up to $185.60

Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.60, but opened at $193.00. Investec Group (INVP.L) shares last traded at $190.90, with a volume of 1,021,058 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Investec Group (INVP.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 158.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Investec Group (INVP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

