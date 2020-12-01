Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,008 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,313% compared to the typical volume of 135 put options.

Shares of KURA stock remained flat at $$36.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. 936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.31. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,857,539. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

