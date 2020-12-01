IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Reaches $909.43 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $909.43 million and approximately $31.20 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00126146 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000084 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000385 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

