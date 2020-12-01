iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 191,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 438,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.

