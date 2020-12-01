iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49.

