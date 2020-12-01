iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,743. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91.

