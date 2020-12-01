iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a growth of 399.1% from the October 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.91. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,148. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.45.

