iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5,320.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 708,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $83.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82.

