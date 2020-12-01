iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 405,765.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,549,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,579,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,230,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,119,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 901.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $337.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.37 and its 200-day moving average is $299.22. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.