iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stock Holdings Lowered by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000.

JKE opened at $282.50 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $286.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.75.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

