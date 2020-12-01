iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $71.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.