iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $71.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

