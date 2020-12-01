iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,638,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after buying an additional 1,556,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,222.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,514,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,449,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.