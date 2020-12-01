iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 222.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,523,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,687 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

