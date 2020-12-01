iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 187,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 40,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after buying an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.