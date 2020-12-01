iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.71.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

