iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,020.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

SOXX opened at $361.81 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $362.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.81.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

