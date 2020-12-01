iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

