iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,409,000 after acquiring an additional 456,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,818 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $181.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $185.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.