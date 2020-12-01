iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Trimmed by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 378,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,363,000 after buying an additional 266,873 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,743,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,397,000.

IWO stock opened at $262.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $265.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.79.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

