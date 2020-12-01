iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $214.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $216.46.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

