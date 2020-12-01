iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $196.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

