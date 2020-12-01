iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $196.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

