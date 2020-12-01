iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 326,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 61.0% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after acquiring an additional 857,127 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 147,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period.

NEAR stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.