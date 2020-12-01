iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

