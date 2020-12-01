iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 127.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,976 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 160,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 53,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

