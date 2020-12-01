iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,239,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,046,000 after acquiring an additional 242,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $168.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.19.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

