iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IVE stock opened at $124.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

