iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 215.1% in November

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 215.1% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 212.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.