iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 252.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

