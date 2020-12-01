iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.84% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $452,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.75.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

