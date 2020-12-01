iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.33% of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $164.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.88.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

