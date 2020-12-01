iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $325.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.88. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

