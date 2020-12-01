ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISSDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ISSDY opened at $9.29 on Friday. ISS A/S has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

